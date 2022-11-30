The Ultimate Betrayal: Amy Robach's Husband Andrew Shue Helped 'GMA' Star Through Cancer Before Her Affair With Co-Host T.J. Holmes

Robach admittedly put off the test due to her busy schedule, but her GMA colleague, cancer survivor Robin Roberts, urged her to go. Weeks later, she was called back to the doctor, who told her she was suffering from stage 2 breast cancer.

"I was alone that afternoon," Robach recalled at the time, "never thinking to bring anyone with me. My husband was on a business trip and my parents live across the country."

She revealed that her husband and family rushed to her side.