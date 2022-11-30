The Ultimate Betrayal: Amy Robach's Husband Andrew Shue Helped 'GMA' Star Through Cancer Before Her Affair With Co-Host T.J. Holmes
Years before her alleged months-long affair with T.J. Holmes was exposed, Good Morning America host Amy Robach leaned on her husband, actor Andrew Shue, who helped her through breast cancer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Robach, 49, made the shocking announcement on GMA in 2013, revealing she had breast cancer and was preparing to undergo a double mastectomy.
The devastating news was the result of a live, on-air mammogram the veteran journalist underwent on the show during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Robach admittedly put off the test due to her busy schedule, but her GMA colleague, cancer survivor Robin Roberts, urged her to go. Weeks later, she was called back to the doctor, who told her she was suffering from stage 2 breast cancer.
"I was alone that afternoon," Robach recalled at the time, "never thinking to bring anyone with me. My husband was on a business trip and my parents live across the country."
She revealed that her husband and family rushed to her side.
"That night everyone flew into New York City and we started gearing up for a fight," the television host stated, revealing her plans to undergo the double mastectomy followed by reconstructive surgery.
"I am mentally and physically as prepared as anyone can be in this situation," Robach said confidently.
After 8 rounds of chemotherapy, the GMA host announced she was cancer free. Fast-forward to November 30, 2022, when her marriage to Shue was questioned after photos showed her all over her co-host Holmes, who is also married.
In photos obtained by Daily Mail, Robach and Holmes were caught alone in each other's apartments, at a secluded cottage for a romantic getaway in Upstate New York, all over each other at the bar, and holding hands in the back of an Uber.
According to the outlet, their love affair has been going on for 6 months, with insiders claiming their romance started in London when they were covering Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee for ABC.
Robach and Holmes were most recently spotted walking the city streets together on Monday.
Insiders claim Robach and Holmes split from their significant others in August, two months after the alleged affair began. However, RadarOnline.com checked, and it appears neither of them has filed for divorce from their significant others in New York yet. Robach married the Melrose Place actor in 2010. They share no children together but have 5 kids between them from previous marriages.
We've reached out to ABC and Shue for comment.