‘Not In A Good Place’: Whoopi Goldberg’s Friends Pleading For Her To Leave ‘The View’ As Backlash Grows Over Holocaust Remarks: Sources
Whoopi Goldberg faced intense backlash and was forced to apologize this week after repeating a false claim about the Holocaust — and sources claim her friends are pleading with her to step away from her gig on The View for months, RadarOnline.com has learned.
An insider said before the scandal this week, Goldberg had been urged by friends to leave her longtime spot as co-host of the daytime talk show.
“Whoopi has been out of control. Her health has been suffering, and she always seems to be ready for a brawl,” said a source. “It’s at the point where the constant fighting is literally killing her.”
Though Whoopi, 67, has lorded over The View’s table since 2007, insiders said producers, co-workers, and even close friends want her to pack it in.
Whoopi clashed with co-hosts Sunny Hostin, 54, Joy Behar, 80, and Ana Navarro, 51, in January 2022 after outrageously insisting the extermination of 6 million Jews by the Nazis during the Holocaust was “not about race!”
Her on-air tirade earned her a two-week suspension — without pay. “She’s not in a good place at all, and her friends are begging her to walk away to save herself,” said a source.
Meanwhile, sources spill the comedian’s rival panelists are eager to show her the door!
“Whoopi seems to be picking fights all the time. She makes things very toxic. It’s clear she’s very unhappy,” added the insider.
Sources said backstabbing Joy has been actively campaigning for Whoopi to get the boot. A source claimed producers have “grown tired of Whoopi’s constant on-air episodes and believe they are driving viewers away.”
After a second bout with COVID in November, exhausted Whoopi struggled to read cue cards upon her return, said an insider, who spilled, “Everyone’s begging her to step aside for her sake and the sake of the show.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Whoopi faced backlash after making additional remarks about the Holocaust that many found insensitive.
She said, “Remember who they were killing first. They were not killing racial; they were killing physical. They were killing people they considered to be mentally defective. And then they made this decision."
Days later, she apologized for the remarks. She said, “It was never my intention to appear as if I was doubling down on hurtful comments, especially after talking with and hearing people like rabbis and old and new friends weighing in. I believe that the Holocaust was about race, and I am still as sorry now as I was then that I upset, hurt and angered people.”