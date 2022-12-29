Handcuffed: NDA May Block Bombshell Tell-All About Dog The Bounty Hunter, Source Says

The blockbuster tell-all book by Dog the Bounty Hunter’s “nephew” Justin Bihag may be roadblocked by an “ironclad” non-disclosure agreement, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Bihag, 39, has already penned the no-hold-barred bio about his reality television life and plans to reveal shocking details about the fractured relationship with Dog and his daughter, Lyssa ‘Baby’ Chapman, who has taken a leading role in managing her father’s life.

“It might be difficult for him to share much of anything because he signed a non-disclosure agreement,” an inside source tells RadarOnline.com, referring to the army of network lawyers involved in overseeing the legal aspects of the long-running television series.