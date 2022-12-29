Handcuffed: NDA May Block Bombshell Tell-All About Dog The Bounty Hunter, Source Says
The blockbuster tell-all book by Dog the Bounty Hunter’s “nephew” Justin Bihag may be roadblocked by an “ironclad” non-disclosure agreement, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Bihag, 39, has already penned the no-hold-barred bio about his reality television life and plans to reveal shocking details about the fractured relationship with Dog and his daughter, Lyssa ‘Baby’ Chapman, who has taken a leading role in managing her father’s life.
“It might be difficult for him to share much of anything because he signed a non-disclosure agreement,” an inside source tells RadarOnline.com, referring to the army of network lawyers involved in overseeing the legal aspects of the long-running television series.
“Most of the time networks have very iron-clad NDAs,” the source explained. “I would be shocked if they didn’t have super amazing tight NDAs for anybody associated with the show.”
But a defiant Bihag insists his book titled The Right Side will see the light of day. “I’m tired! I’m fed up and I’m going to let people know about everything," he declared.
When asked about the NDA Bihag told RadarOnline.com the book will be less about the show and more about the behind-the-scenes drama between the Chapman clan – including the tragic 2019 death of his beloved aunt, Beth Chapman, who passed away after a battle with throat cancer at 51 years old.
“Any NDA I may have signed would have only been three years. I signed at 21,” he said in a written statement.
“I’m not talking about the show, I’m talking about after (leaving the show). I have members of the Chapman family, former employees, and close personal friends who are not covered under any NDA. Ever.”
“These people are willing to tell the truth.”
As this outlet reported, Bihag promises to skewer Lyssa and set the record straight about a variety of stories she allegedly leaked to the media.
The most high-profile feud erupted when Lyssa accused Bihag’s mother, Moon Angell, of shacking up with Dog shortly after Beth’s tragic death. Bihag said the "false" narrative turned him and his mom into public pariahs.