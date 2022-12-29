Kim Kardashian's Dogs Live Inside Home, Not Garage, Despite Deleted Video That Sparked Outrage From Animal Lovers
Outraged animal lovers can relax. Contrary to the video making the rounds showing Kim Kardashian's two Pomeranians locked in a doggy pen inside the garage, sources tell RadarOnline.com that Sushi and Sake live inside the home with the family.
Insiders laughed at the accusations, ensuring us that Kim's pooches do not live in the garage.
PETA and social media users roasted The Kardashians star after her oldest child, North West, posted and deleted a TikTok video showing their small dogs locked in an animal pen with pee pads located inside the garage.
The clip, which also seemed to show Sushi and Sake's Christmas set-up with stockings and mini holiday trees, sparked fury, with many accusing Kim of mistreating her pets.
TikTok user @NeedTheDeets reposted North's deleted video and asked, "Is it because Kim Kardashian doesn’t want people to think they keep their dogs in the garage?" People went wild in the comments.
"They have acres of land but they keep dogs in their garage smh," one hater stated. "Provide a better life than this for your dogs!" demanded another. Someone else accused Kim of banishing her dogs to the garage because they didn't "fit the aesthetic" of her home.
But not everyone was angry.
"Y’all know her garage is heated to the fullest. I see nothing wrong with this at all," one user commented. Another insisted the dogs "are perfectly fine," adding, "they still got their own Christmas tree."
However, PETA wasn't happy with the video, releasing a statement shortly after the footage went viral.
“Knowing that Kim Kardashian is anti-fur and mostly vegan, we are hoping hard that she does not relegate her dogs to life in a garage,” PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange told Page Six
“What PETA does know is that dogs are highly social pack animals who need more than just soft beds and decorative stockings: they deserve to feel safe, loved, and to live inside the house as part of the family.”
RadarOnline.com can confirm that Kim's dogs live inside and not in the garage.