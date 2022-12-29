‘I Thought About Ending My Life': Victim Of Jen Shah’s Fraud Writes Heartbreaking Letter To Judge About ‘Losing Everything’

She said, “I thought about ending my own life, but that was also not a solution as the financial burden would now be their financial burden and that would be the most horrific thing I would ever do to them as well as the fact that my family would no longer have a wife, a mother, as sister, a daughter, cousin to many, and the list goes on. That would have been the cruelest thing that a person could ever do to their family.”

“You made my family suffer, while I had to suffer in silence all by myself trying to fix the mess that you made me create,” she said. The victim said she forgave Shah but said, “I will never be able to recover financially for many years to come, that’s if I ever, really, fully recover.”