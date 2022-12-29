Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Jen Shah
Exclusive

‘I Thought About Ending My Life': Victim Of Jen Shah’s Fraud Writes Heartbreaking Letter To Judge About ‘Losing Everything’

jen
Source: Instagram/therealjenshah
By:

Dec. 29 2022, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

One of the victims of the telemarketing fraud scheme that Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah faces prison time over wrote an emotional letter to the court ahead of the reality star’s upcoming sentencing, RadarOnline.com has learned.

RadarOnline.com has obtained the letter written by an unidentified victim. The note was submitted by prosecutors who demand Shah be sentenced to 10 years behind bars.

Article continues below advertisement
jen
Source: Instagram/therealjenshah

As we previously reported, earlier this year, Shah pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. In court, she was accused of playing a key role in a scheme that preyed on elderly individuals.

The scheme involved offering packages for people to buy to help them start their own online businesses. However, many said they never made any money despite continuing to spend thousands.

Shah believes she should only serve 3 years.

Article continues below advertisement

In the new letter, written by one of Shah’s victims, she said, “I can’t begin to tell you the emotional, mental, physical and financial anguish this has put on me, as well as my family.”

She added, “I almost lost everything that I worked for, as well as my life and almost cost me my marriage as well as ruining my kids lives for eternity. What I thought started out to be an investment in a company that I could pass on to my children if the business got off the ground successfully, ended up almost ruining ALL OF OUR LIVES.”

jen shah pp
Source: BRAVO
Article continues below advertisement

She said, “When I thought you were all legitimate business people, helping me start out a new business that would be a great venture, totally turned our lives upside down within a very short period of time. The loss of over $100,000 due to the cost of starting up the business, your educational programs to get a successful business going, supplies, amongst other things and taxes, which, because I’m Canadian, I wasn’t supposed to pay taxes, so I didn’t get the tax return you told me I would receive, all I have in return is a pile of debt that I have to recover from. I had to re-mortgage my house and because of that, almost ended up in a divorce. I had to make excuses as to why I had so many bills I had to pay.”

The victim said the ordeal took a toll on her health. “I couldn’t let my family know what was happening, because I didn’t want them to worry and also be extremely angry with me for getting involved in such a scam. This caused severe anxiety and was physically sick. I had severe headaches and sick to my stomach and no sleep for months. I lost a day’s pay because I was so upset, I couldn’t work. I stayed at my place of employment in an office while I cried my eyes out.”

Article continues below advertisement
jenshah
Source: Instagram/therealjenshah
Article continues below advertisement

She said, “I thought about ending my own life, but that was also not a solution as the financial burden would now be their financial burden and that would be the most horrific thing I would ever do to them as well as the fact that my family would no longer have a wife, a mother, as sister, a daughter, cousin to many, and the list goes on. That would have been the cruelest thing that a person could ever do to their family.”

“You made my family suffer, while I had to suffer in silence all by myself trying to fix the mess that you made me create,” she said. The victim said she forgave Shah but said, “I will never be able to recover financially for many years to come, that’s if I ever, really, fully recover.”

“It’s an everyday struggle and an everyday worry wondering where I’m going to get money for the next set of bills that need to be paid and the food and shelter we need to survive, as well as providing the care for my critically ill husband and a 90 year old father who is also critically ill and both need me to help provide for them financially,” she added. “The burden you have caused me is overwhelming, I can’t even really put words to the amount of anguish you have caused.”

Shah will learn her fate in court next month during sentencing.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.