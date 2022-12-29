Your tip
'She Needs To Slow Down': Pals Fear For Sharon Osbourne's Health After Latest Medical Emergency

Dec. 29 2022, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Covid and cancer survivor Sharon Osbourne's latest trip to the hospital has left friends fearing her long, horrifying history of health problems has pushed her to the brink, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The daytime diva — who left The Talk under a cloud of racism allegations — was released from Santa Paula Hospital in Ventura, California, on December 18 after a mysterious medical emergency. Her family rushed to reveal what happened, fueling new fears about her health.

"The silence is deafening — and frightening!" spilled the source.

EMS techs rushed the 70-year-old motormouth to the hospital after an emergency call at Santa Anna's Glen Tavern Inn, where Sharon was doing a location shoot for her son's aptly title show, Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror.

"Hack was really shaken and has been tight-lipped ever since," dished a source — who added insiders are terrified Sharon's medical troubles are back with a vengeance.

Earlier this year, she was bedridden with her second case of COVID. She also survived colon cancer in 2002, a double mastectomy in 2012, and two delicate back surgeries in 2017 that left her hobbling with a cane.

The laid-up loudmouth was also saddled with caring for her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, 74, who battles Parkinson's disease.

"She's likely the victim of sheer exhaustion or a cardiac event. She needs to slow down," Dr. Stuart Fischer, who has not treated Sharon, stated.

"No one thought Sharon might go before Ozzy," squealed a spy. "But people around her are now fearing she will."

Following her latest hospital stint, Sharon took to social media to give her followers an update on her health.

“Back home and doing great!” she wrote earlier this month. “Thank you for all the [love].”

2022 was rough for the famous family.

In April, already ailing Ozzy caught Covid, forcing Sharon to leave her show in the U.K. and rush to his side. After revealing she was nursing him back to health, Sharon and their daughter, Kelly, came down with the virus.

Weeks later, their oldest daughter, Aimée, escaped a deadly fire when her Hollywood recording studio went up in flames. One person died in the tragedy.

