Sharon Osbourne Rushed To Hospital After Suffering A Medical Emergency While Filming Paranormal TV Show
Emergency medical services rushed to the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California, around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, December 16, after Sharon Osbourne suffered an unknown medical emergency.
The former America's Got Talent judge had been in the middle of shooting an episode of a paranormal television show when she "fell ill." It is currently unclear what happened or if the cameras were rolling at the time of the scary incident.
Following an on-set "medical call," Osbourne was later transported to the Santa Paula Hospital. Neither the police chief nor the Glen Tavern manager provided details as to the exact nature of the medical emergency.
This comes after a full year of scares and lengthy health struggles have stricken the Osbourne family. Just over six months ago, the television star was bed-ridden and on an IV drip while battling COVID-19 shortly after catching it from her husband, Ozzy Osbourne.
Several weeks later, her daughter Aimée barely escaped a deadly fire in a Hollywood studio.
"Today my daughter @aro_officialmusic was working in a recording studio at this building with her producer. They are the lucky two that made it out alive," she wrote via social media. "It is utterly heartbreaking that someone lost their life today in this fire & we are sending our prayers to this person & their family. What happened today was beyond horrific. I really hope moving forward that buildings like this are better regulated for fire safety."
As Radar previously reported, the Black Sabbath rocker also underwent a "life-altering" neck surgery in June. The musician revealed details of medical procedure earlier this year, noting it was to correct an old injury that occurred after a quad accident back in 2003. 16 years later, he fell, further aggravating the injury to the point of needing to get 15 screws in his back.
"I can’t walk properly these days," he said at the time. "I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road."