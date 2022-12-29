'Garth's Stepping On Toes': Luke Bryan & Keith Urban 'Jealous' Of Brooks' Las Vegas Success
It's a great time for country music fans with Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, and Garth Brooks all booked for Las Vegas residencies. But sources say that Keith and Luke are less than thrilled that the Friends In Low Places singer already sold out his run at Caesars Palace and extended it through 2024, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Garth's stepping on toes," said an insider. "They know Garth is a fan favorite and people will want to go see him — and that makes them a little jealous."
Not that they'd ever trash-talk the Country Music Hall of Famer.
"These guys are all very respectful of each other," noted the source. "But they are also fiercely competitive when it comes to reviews, ticket sales, concert and album reviews."
As for Garth, he kept it humble talking about his sold-out shows.
"That's an amazing feeling," he mused. "All of a sudden it hits you — they want to extend this!"
Garth's Sin City success has reportedly left Keith feeling "deflated." The Stupid Boy singer will be rocking the stage at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood for 16 nights with his Keith Urban: The Las Vegas Residency show come spring 2023.
Keith will launch the shows on March 3 with the first gigs running through March 18. He will return to the venue between June 16 and July 1 to put on more performances — but he allegedly feels second best.
"Keith thought he would be the musical star of the desert next year, but now it's going to be like 'Well, Garth is sold out, we could just go see Keith,'" a friend spilled, adding, "Garth's Vegas show is guaranteed to be a blockbuster."
RadarOnline.com should note that Keith had a very successful multi-year Las Vegas residency show at Caesars Palace, which was interrupted by the pandemic in 2020.
The singer told People that he was initially wary about doing a residency.
"I need freneticism and unpredictability, and I need a certain energy. When we finally went and did the residency at the end of 2019, I loved it and I was transformed," he said.
As for Luke, he couldn't believe he survived a residency at Resorts World Theatre.
“I started out here in February and if you would’ve told me that I would’ve survived a year in Las Vegas, I never would’ve never believed it,” the country superstar said earlier this month. “So I’d like to give myself a round of applause for not dying.”
Luke will be back in Sin City starting in February.