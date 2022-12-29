Your tip
Revealed: Smoking Gun Evidence Which Led To Conviction of Tory Lanez In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Dec. 29 2022, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

A reporter who covered the Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion trial revealed the most significant pieces of evidence that led to his conviction, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"For me, it was the apology call," said Meghann Cuniff, who was present in court for the entire trial, including when the Say It performer was found guilty on December 23.

"And we didn't actually hear a whole lot about that during the trial because I think prosecutors just kind of figured why bother. I mean, they played it in the opening," she explained.

"Because while he never mentions a shooting or a gun in the call, the prosecutor even said in this closing argument that he'd gone over it a few times with his co-counsel and they just can't figure out what else he would be talking about on this call."

Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott had highlighted how Lanez apologized "profusely" in a call to Megan's former friend Kelsey Harris four hours after the initial incident in July 2020.

Cuniff noted they went through it line by line, focusing on him asking how Megan was doing in the hospital.

Around 9 PM on July 12, Lanez also sent a text to Megan, which read, "I know u prolly never gone talk to me again, but I genuinely want u to know I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart." Lanez added, "I was just too drunk," Bott said.

The Talk to Me performer was found guilty of shooting Megan during the altercation, and he now faces more than 20 years behind bars.

He was convicted on three charges of felony negligent discharge of a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm.

Lanez previously denied shooting Megan, who accused him of shooting her in the foot after the trio left a party thrown by Kylie Jenner.

The Wap hitmaker waited four days to tell police that Lanez shot her, initially claiming she had stepped on glass before telling authorities that Lanez fired rounds while yelling, "Dance, b----!"

Lanez was first arrested on July 12 after Los Angeles police pulled over the Escalade he was in after a report of gunfire.

Megan had bullet fragments in her feet, confirmed by testimony and medical records.

"In the end, Tory himself, provided a ton of evidence for this just through his text messages to Meg and in his phone call to Kelsey," explained Cuniff.

As we previously reported, chaos erupted in the courtroom after the verdict was announced.

Lanez's father angrily stood up and called out the "wicked injustice."

