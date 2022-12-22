'The Worst Kind Of Violence': Candace Owens Speaks Out In Defense Of Megan Thee Stallion, Calls Out Tory Lanez

Candace Owens has spoken out in defense of Megan Thee Stallion as the female rapper continues to battle Tory Lanez in court over an alleged 2020 incident of assault, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 33-year-old conservative talk show host and political commentator defended Megan in a recent episode of her podcast, The Candace Owens Show, and particularly targeted members of “Black culture” who have “mocked” Megan since the alleged incident first took place in July 2020.