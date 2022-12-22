'The Worst Kind Of Violence': Candace Owens Speaks Out In Defense Of Megan Thee Stallion, Calls Out Tory Lanez
Candace Owens has spoken out in defense of Megan Thee Stallion as the female rapper continues to battle Tory Lanez in court over an alleged 2020 incident of assault, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 33-year-old conservative talk show host and political commentator defended Megan in a recent episode of her podcast, The Candace Owens Show, and particularly targeted members of “Black culture” who have “mocked” Megan since the alleged incident first took place in July 2020.
“Megan Thee Stallion has credibly accused Tory Lanez of shooting her in the foot,” Owens wrote on Twitter alongside a clip of her podcast. “She turned down hush money and has been stabbed in the back by her friends.”
“Instead of getting showered with support, Megan was mocked,” Owens added. “I can't imagine what it would be like to be in her position.”
In a portion of her show discussing Megan and Lanez’s ongoing trial, and the lack of support Megan has received since formally pressing charges against Lanez in December 2020, Owens went on to denounce violence and slam “men and women alike” who have ridiculed the 27-year-old Her rapper.
“Now, I know we live in a world where violence are words and silence is violence. This is real violence,” Owens fumed. “This is real physical violence, the worst kind of violence you could ever imagine between a man and a woman.”
“I’ll tell you what happened online,” she continued. “Megan was mocked by women and men alike, particularly in Black culture. They couldn’t believe this situation happened. They think it’s funny, maybe, that she got shot in the foot and had to get surgery performed.”
Owens also praised Megan for doing the “right thing” and “bravely” testifying against Lanez in court over the alleged incident. Owens also questioned why Lanez has not yet been “canceled” from the music industry over the ongoing matter.
Despite defending Megan and praising the female rapper for testifying against Lanez in court, Owens also seemingly criticized the Big Ole Freak rapper for “perpetuating” violence between men and women in her music.
“I am not trying to blame the victim in this circumstance,” Owens emphasized, “but at a certain point, there is going to have to be a reckoning in Black culture, amongst the artists, to realize that even in a music that we create, and the music that Megan Thee Stallion creates, she perpetuates this kind of culture that allows this when you degrade women in your music.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the trial between Megan and Lanez began on December 12 in Los Angeles.
Megan has accused Lanez of shooting her in the foot after a Hollywood pool party on the night of July 12, 2020. Lanez has pleaded not guilty to the felony assault, and closing statements in the trial are set to begin on Thursday, December 22.