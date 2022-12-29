All-Out WAR: Dog The Bounty Hunter's 'Nephew' Vows To Skewer Lyssa Chapman In Bombshell Tell-All
Dog the Bounty Hunter’s "nephew" Justin Bihag plans to use his tell-all book to skewer the muscle-bound icon’s daughter Lyssa ‘Baby’ Chapman – and set the record straight about a variety of false stories she allegedly leaked to the media, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Lyssa turned against Bihag when he sided with Dog’s late wife, Beth Chapman, during a 2019 feud with her stepdaughter, he claims. Lyssa’s venom increased shortly after Beth died of throat cancer at age 51 that same year.
"From that moment on that's when the (dispute) between Lyssa, my mom, and myself started,” Bihag exclusively told this outlet.
As RadarOnline.com reported last week, Bihag and his mother, Moon Agnell, have been ostracized by Dog and Lyssa after a series of public spats fueled by what he says are lies.
Bihag said the false narrative turned him and his mom into public pariahs. Dog and Angell went on the Dr. Oz show where he proposed, but later said it wasn’t real. The interview upset Dog’s family – including Lyssa who went on a Twitter warpath accusing Angell of shacking up with her father and disrespecting the stepmom.
Bihag claimed Lyssa falsely accused him of trying to steal Beth’s ashes, among other things, to sell them on eBay. At Dog’s request, Bihag and his mother moved into his Colorado home to help him deal with Beth’s death.
"They tried to seal [sic] many items from our home including [Beth's] ashes,” Lyssa wrote. “Amongst many other things I HATE THEM FOR…. I want him to be exposed."
"That's bull----,” Bihag tells RadarOnline.com. “I never stole any of Beth's ashes. All of Beth's ashes are around their necks in a necklace. This s--- has gone on for too far where it's just becoming a s---show and not what my Aunt Beth would've wanted."
Beth’s ashes were scattered in the waters off Hawaii during a paddle-out ceremony, according to publish reports.
In his book, titled The Right Side, Bihag will also claim that Lyssa isolated Dog from his biological daughter with Beth, Bonnie Chapman, and Cecily Barmore-Chapman – Beth’s daughter from a previous relationship who the bounty hunter legally adopted.
“Lyssa and Duane are off on their own now and me, my mom, Cecily, and Bonnie were all basically thrown under the bus,” he told RadarOnline.com. “How he’s treated me with Cecily and Bonnie will not be tolerated, and the book shall set the record straight!”