All-Out WAR: Dog The Bounty Hunter's 'Nephew' Vows To Skewer Lyssa Chapman In Bombshell Tell-All

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s "nephew" Justin Bihag plans to use his tell-all book to skewer the muscle-bound icon’s daughter Lyssa ‘Baby’ Chapman – and set the record straight about a variety of false stories she allegedly leaked to the media, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Lyssa turned against Bihag when he sided with Dog’s late wife, Beth Chapman, during a 2019 feud with her stepdaughter, he claims. Lyssa’s venom increased shortly after Beth died of throat cancer at age 51 that same year.

"From that moment on that's when the (dispute) between Lyssa, my mom, and myself started,” Bihag exclusively told this outlet.