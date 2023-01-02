Neel Dhingra: Sharing His Knowledge And Expertise With Aspiring Entrepreneurs Around The World

The world is advancing more and more towards a technologically reliant society. Businesses, shopping, and just everyday activities more often than not are including some sort of technology. In business, many industries have been quick to join in the technological advances, whereas others are still stuck in a pen and paper world. One of those slow-to-catch-up industries is real estate. However, Neel Dhingra, a dedicated, self-made entrepreneur who is a veteran in the real estate world, is standing up and making a difference in equalizing the playing field.

Desiring To Make A Change

Neel worked in real estate finance for over twenty years. He realized during his time that many of the big-time agents are greedy, sales driven, and only looking out for “number one.” In order to make something of yourself in the real estate industry, you do have to stand out and work hard. However, Neel realized that he wanted to do more, and he wanted to make a difference. “I got burnt out by the sales activities. I was ready to quit” expresses Neel. However, instead of throwing in the towel, Neel decided to change his approach. Switching to content marketing, Neel was able to reach and grow his business by over 1000% in just three years. Growth and success that large needs to be shared, so Neel took steps to make that happen.

Forward Movement and Thinking

In 2021 after three years of exponential growth in his real estate and financial business, Neel decided to share his knowledge with the world. He formed Forward Academy, a platform dedicated to educating individuals in promoting themselves and their brands through digital platforms. Since creating Forward Academy, Neel has been able to share his experiences, as well as his expertise with thriving and struggling entrepreneurs around the world. Taking what once was a non-technological industry and helping thousands of real estate agents, loan officers, and mortgage officials around the world be able to stand out in their industry through digital marketing has pushed Neel to not only keep learning more about real estate and marketing, but also to continue to practice what he preaches. Neel has pushed the limits of his own business, and he has changed his perspective to better equip himself moving forward.

Digital Marketing For The Future

Aside from continuing to educate young individuals on how to achieve real estate success through digital marketing, Neel Dhingra hopes to continue to increase his own personal branding through content creation and videos. Pushing the limits and changing the game for real estate agents around the world, Neel is inspiring young people to focus on how they also can achieve financial freedom, all the while ensuring he is executing and reaching his own standards. “I focus on two things: bringing the most value with everything I do and leading by example. Everything I teach, I have actually implemented or have personal experience doing.” Making a difference and sharing his experiences, big and small, sets Neel Dhingra of Forward Academy apart.

A true expert in his field, Neel not only is dedicated to pushing himself to be the best, but he also helps others achieve their business and personal finance goals. If you are interested in learning more about Neel and his Academy, check out Forward Academy, or give Neel a follow on Instagram.