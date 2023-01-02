‘Over The Top’: Eddie Murphy Living Large With Lavish Perks On ‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ Set: Sources
Swanky Eddie Murphy has been living large while filming Beverly Hills Cop 4 — but no one says a word against his ever-present entourage and luxurious pampering because he’s both the star and a producer, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources spilled that the 61-year-old comedian has only to snap his fingers, and someone comes running! “Eddie’s surrounded by yes-men who stand alert to make sure he’s comfortable and wants for nothing,” said an insider. “He’s worth a cool $600 million, is a VIP — and he knows it!”
Among the Coming to America star’s perks is “probably the biggest entourage known to Hollywood,” along with a staffer on call 24/7 to choose his out outfits, said a source.
“He needs his mani-pedis and special lotions and potions, plus he has a masseur, a trainer and a personal chef,” revealed the source. “This is a guy who likes to see his face in his newly shined shoes and have his coffee served piping hot so he can see the steam rising!”
Everyone in the cast and crew knows Eddie gets a free pass, but “you can’t knock the guy too hard. He’s funny and finds something to laugh about every day. He’s generous, too, even if his needs are a little over the top for most people,” said the source.
Murphy’s significant other Paige Butcher — with whom he shares two of his ten children — knows about her man’s quirks. The source added, “Paige is used to Eddie’s idiosyncrasies and actually thinks they’re kind of cute.”
Beverly Hills Cop 4, the long-awaited sequel in the franchise, started shooting earlier this year. The case includes actress Taylour Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.
The movie will have Murphy reprising his role as Axel Foley. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman are attached to the film with a script from Will Beall. The original 1984 film was a massive hit and was followed by sequels in 1987 and 1994.
Murphy has been riding high off the success of his 2021 film Coming 2 America.