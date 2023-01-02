‘Over The Top’: Eddie Murphy Living Large With Lavish Perks On ‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ Set: Sources

Swanky Eddie Murphy has been living large while filming Beverly Hills Cop 4 — but no one says a word against his ever-present entourage and luxurious pampering because he’s both the star and a producer, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources spilled that the 61-year-old comedian has only to snap his fingers, and someone comes running! “Eddie’s surrounded by yes-men who stand alert to make sure he’s comfortable and wants for nothing,” said an insider. “He’s worth a cool $600 million, is a VIP — and he knows it!”