Teen Accused Of Attacking NYPD In Times Square During NYE Celebration Was Allegedly Radicalized After His Father's Death

Federal agents kicked off the New Year by conducting a thorough sweep of the seemingly All-American teenager's home on Alpine Drive on January 1.

The search came a day after Bickford was accused of wielding a machete against NYPD officers on the outskirts of Times Square — just before a high-security checkpoint area where visitors waiting to ring in the New Year were screened for weapons.

Injured officers and Bickford were held at nearby Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan, where they are expected to make a full recovery.

Michael Driscoll, the assistant director of New York's FBI field office, claimed that authorities believed Bickford acted alone and was not an ongoing threat to the public nor was he affiliated with any particular Islamic extremist group.

Prior to being accused of slashing two officers with a machete, Bickford was described as a typical teenager, who had a promising future ahead of him until a life-changing incident occurred in 2018.