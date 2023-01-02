Miley Cyrus Dropping New Song On Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth's Birthday After Being 'Snubbed' On Attempts To Reconnect
Miley Cyrus is ready to take 2023 by storm, announcing she will be dropping a new song on January 13, also marking the birthday of her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth.
On December 31, the pop star took to Instagram to tease a snippet of the electric track, in which she sang, "I can love me better than you can."
"NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY, NEW SINGLE. FLOWERS," the clip was captioned.
Fans have questioned if she purposely selected the date as a nod to her marriage with Hemsworth, considering the exes also finalized their divorce in January 2020.
The former flames wed nearly two years before on December 23, 2018.
Insiders told RadarOnline.com exclusively that Cyrus has attempted to reach out to Hemsworth three years post-breakup, but is being "snubbed" at every turn.
"Miley wants to do some emotional healing and had hoped she and Liam could find a way to be friends again," the source dished. "But Liam won't even return her calls and has let her know through others he doesn't want any contact with her."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hemsworth filed for divorce in August 2019 after more than a decade together, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their split.
The Last Song costars had a prenuptial agreement, which helped move along the process.
While confirming news of their breakup, a rep said the exes wanted to remain amicable.
"Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers," her rep noted at the time. "They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart."
Cyrus later opened up about her healing journey during an appearance on Apple Music's Essentials Radio in 2020.
"Our emotion sometimes makes us believe that every thought that we think is real," she explained, later adding, "And I remember at a time we're dealing with heartbreak it's like, 'I'm never going to be the same again.' You know? 'My life is...' all of these things I was telling myself; it's just not true."
The Wrecking Ball hitmaker is now dating Liily drummer Maxx Morando while Hemsworth has been going strong with his girlfriend of three years, Gabriella Brooks.