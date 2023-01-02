Ciara's Husband Russell Wilson Becomes Emotional Days After Being Accused Of Having Bad 'Attitude' That Leaves Teammates 'Seething'
Ciara’s husband, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, became emotional during a press conference over the weekend while responding to reports he “puts himself in front of the team,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Wilson first came under fire after former Denver Broncos tight end Shannon Sharpe criticized the 34-year-old quarterback and the Broncos’ abysmal 4-12 record.
“I don’t know who the head coach is gonna be, but the first thing you do: ‘Russell Wilson, I’m locking this office. You will no longer have an office. All those parking spaces you get the stadium, they’re gone too — because you’re putting yourself in front of the team,’” Sharpe said on Tuesday, hours after Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett was let go from the team.
“I said it before, I’ll say it again, and I stand by it: You ticked a lot of people off with your attitude, bro,” the former Bronco continued. “You can come out here and talk about how we’re a team and I’m good with my teammates, but deep down inside, they’re seething, and I’m gonna leave it at that.”
Shortly after Sharpe’s comments, and following other reports criticizing Wilson, a number of Ciara’s husband’s teammates spoke out to defend the struggling quarterback.
“I ain’t gonna keep looking at these false statements about my boii russ man, as a teammate who sees the elite work ethic this man has is incomparable,” tweeted Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. “He got an office because he’s committed his life to this game. I never had a teammate who motivate me more [than] russ.”
“3 goes above and beyond to do whatever it takes to win for the team,” added Broncos wide receiver K. J. Hamler. “Y’all not about to bash him and act like he still ain’t that same Russ who won a Super Bowl and was a 9 time pro bowler. I stand behind my QB.”
The reports against Wilson, and his teammates’ defense of him as a quarterback, culminated on Sunday during a postgame press conference following the Broncos’ 24-27 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs – a loss that saw them officially eliminated from making this NFL season’s playoffs.
“It meant the world to me because I give my all every day,” Wilson said after the game in an emotional speech. “I don’t know anything less. I’m grateful for these guys because they work their butts off and for them to have my back means the world to me. Jerry works at his craft every day and Kendall, KJ, Tim and Courtland, all of those guys do.”
“All I want to do is help this team win and us find a way to do it. I know we’re going to overcome all of those obstacles and I’m not going to blink because I know who I am,” Ciara’s husband continued. “I know the dedication that I have to this game and how much it means to me.”
“I believe and all I want to do is help this team,” he concluded. “We’re going to go somewhere, and I’m excited about it. It’s going to be worth it.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Ciara and Wilson married in July 2016 and share two children together: Win Harrison Wilson and Sienna Princess Wilson.
Wilson previously played for the Seattle Seahawks for ten seasons before being traded to Denver in March 2022 for a lucrative five-year, $245 million contract extension.