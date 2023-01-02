Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Pulled Over TWICE In Hyundai Elantra During Cross-Country Road Trip With Dad
University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger was pulled over two times while driving cross-country from Washington to Pennsylvania after allegedly killing four students, RadarOnline.com has learned.
His extradition attorney, Jason LaBar, dropped the bombshell, telling NBC that Kohberger, 28, was pulled over for two separate traffic stops in Indiana while driving the white Hyundai Elantra that Moscow police had been looking for.
"I just know they were pulled over in Indiana almost back to back. I believe once for speeding and once for following too closely to a car in front of them," LaBar revealed on Monday, adding he's unsure if Kohberger was issued a ticket for either offense.
The reveal of Kohberger's brush with the law before the holidays comes just days after he was arrested in Pennsylvania for the murders of Idaho University students of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kohberger was taken into custody by local police and the FBI at 3 AM on Friday, December 30, in Scranton. He was being held for extradition in Monroe County Court for first-degree murder in connection to the brutal slayings.
LaBar revealed Kohberger's plan to waive his extradition rights and plead not guilty to the quadruple murder.
His arrest was made after a month of backlash from the victims' families, friends, and frustrated locals who accused the authorities of botching the investigation. Until Kohberger was taken into police custody, law enforcement had named no suspects in the brutal slayings.
They still have not found the murder weapon, which they say is a Rambo-style knife.
- 'One Of The Best Students — Ever': Shocked Ex-Professor Speaks Out Ahead Of Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger's Extradition
- University Of Idaho Suspect Bryan Kohberger 'Never Slept' & 'Was Always Doing Something At Night' Before Quadruple Killing
- Idaho University Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger's Family Reveals They 'Care Deeply' For The Parents Who 'Lost Their Precious Children'
Kohberger is accused of stabbing all four victims to death while they slept in an off-campus home between the hours of 3 and 4 AM on November 13.
Following his arrest, disturbing details have been revealed about the accused killer who was seeking his PhD in criminal justice and criminology at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington.
Kohberger lived in an apartment roughly 10 miles from where the murders took place. Police have not revealed a motive for the murders, but Kaylee's father said there is a connection between the suspect and his daughter.