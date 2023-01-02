Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Pulled Over TWICE In Hyundai Elantra During Cross-Country Road Trip With Dad

His extradition attorney, Jason LaBar, dropped the bombshell, telling NBC that Kohberger, 28, was pulled over for two separate traffic stops in Indiana while driving the white Hyundai Elantra that Moscow police had been looking for.

"I just know they were pulled over in Indiana almost back to back. I believe once for speeding and once for following too closely to a car in front of them," LaBar revealed on Monday, adding he's unsure if Kohberger was issued a ticket for either offense.