University Of Idaho Suspect Bryan Kohberger 'Cheered Up' In Criminology Class After Quadruple Murder, Became 'More Chatty'

The suspect accused of killing four University of Idaho students last month reportedly “cheered up” and became “more chatty” in his criminology class after the quadruple murder, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The shocking claim was made on Saturday, hours after 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania on Friday morning in connection to the November 13 murder of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in their off-campus Moscow, Idaho home.