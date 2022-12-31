Scientologist Real Estate Agent Burned Herself Alive & Shot Herself Over Ongoing Battle With Depression
A high-ranking member of the Church of Scientology passed away in a suspected suicide after lighting herself on fire and shooting herself, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Whitney Mills, 40, reportedly shot herself to death on May 12 of this year after attempting to burn herself alive in Clearwater, Florida.
She was pronounced dead two days later and was suffering from a number of serious health issues – including Lyme disease and depression – leading up to her passing.
Mills also reportedly had a tumor on one of her ovaries but refused to have the mass surgically removed.
According to Daily Mail, the Scientologist real estate reached the highest level of Scientology – Operating Thetan Level 8 – in 2019.
Not only do Operating Thetan Level 8 Scientologists allegedly believe they can control energy, matter, time and space, but they also allegedly believe they are immune to diseases such as Lyme disease, depression and cancer.
Mills’ brother reportedly found his sister in her Clearwater apartment incapacitated from a self-inflicted gunshot wound shortly after May 12. He also reportedly noticed the smell of burning hair, suggesting Mills lit herself on fire before shooting herself to death.
Upon an investigation into Mills’ death, the Clearwater Police Department found that the deceased had shared a text message exchange with another high-ranking church member – Albertina Mejias – asking for “advice” before her passing.
“I wish it wasn't in my brain,” Mills reportedly texted Mejias, referencing what she believed was Lyme disease. “It's so annoying that I have it so bad, and so bad mentally.”
“The d of p wants me to come in for an interview,” she added, referencing Scientology’s Director of Processing – the person who oversees and administers auditing sessions.
- Scientology Leader David Miscavige 'Nowhere To Be Found' As Federal Prosecutors Search To Serve Him Child Trafficking Lawsuit
- ‘He’s Complicit’: Leah Remini Calls Out Tom Cruise’s Role In Scientology As She Shares 2013 Letter To Shelly Miscavige
- Scientology Critic Calls Out LAPD For Shelly Miscavige Missing Persons Case
“There's an assist for someone that is really sick and to drop the body,” Mills wrote in another text message obtained by Clearwater police. “I asked for that assist.”
Although Scientology told authorities they would “absolutely not” help a member commit suicide, the term “drop the body” refers to the process of a Scientologist leaving their physical body through death in an effort to “transfer to a new body.”
The Clearwater Police Department's investigation ultimately determined there was no evidence of foul play in Mills’ death and Scientology was not directly involved in her apparent suicide.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, news of Mills’ passing also comes just days after it was revealed Scientology leader David Miscavige is “nowhere to be found” as federal prosecutors search to serve the church leader with a child trafficking lawsuit.