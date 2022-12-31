University Of Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Is 'Obsessively Vegan' & Constantly 'Looked Drugged At School' As Teen

The man currently in custody in connection to the murder of four University of Idaho students last month is reportedly an “obsessive vegan” who regularly “looked drugged” while attending school as a teen, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody by Pennsylvania police and the FBI early Friday morning in connection to the November 13 quadruple murder of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho.