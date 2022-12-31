University Of Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Is 'Obsessively Vegan' & Constantly 'Looked Drugged At School' As Teen
The man currently in custody in connection to the murder of four University of Idaho students last month is reportedly an “obsessive vegan” who regularly “looked drugged” while attending school as a teen, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Bryan Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody by Pennsylvania police and the FBI early Friday morning in connection to the November 13 quadruple murder of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho.
Kohberger was apprehended in the small Poconos Mountains community of Albrightsville around 3 AM, and Latah County, Idaho Prosecutor Bill Thompson has since confirmed investigators believe the 28-year-old suspect broke into the four students’ off-campus home “with the intent to commit murder.”
According to newly surfaced details about the suspect, Kohberger is a Libertarian and “obsessive vegan” who refused to use the same pot if it had previously been used to cook meat.
“It was above and beyond being vegan,” one relative told the New York Post after Kohberger’s arrest Friday. “His aunt and uncle had to buy new pots and pans because he would not eat from anything that had ever had meat cooked in them.”
“He seemed very OCD,” the relative added.
Even more shocking are the accounts from Kohberger’s former classmates who spoke out about their history with the suspect years before his Friday arrest.
“Very strange kid. I worked with him for a bit at a pizza shop,” one former colleague said. “Nice kid but just out there.”
“He would always look bugged-eyed like on drugs and nobody in the class really [ever] talked to him,” added another former classmate, “that's why he only went for 2 years and left without taking the final exam.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kohberger was apprehended early Friday morning at what is believed to be his parents’ Pennsylvania home located more than 2,400 miles away from where the murder of Goncalves, Mogen, Kernodle and Chapin took place.
It has since been revealed the suspect was a PhD college student at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington – located less than ten minutes away from Moscow, Idaho – and was studying criminal justice and criminology.
Law enforcement officials have since confirmed Kohberger’s DNA was found at the off-campus home crime scene, and a white Hyundai Elantra seen in the vicinity of the crime scene on the morning of the murders was located at the suspect’s Pennsylvania property.
“We have an individual in custody who committed these horrible crimes,” Moscow Chief of Police James Fry confirmed during a press conference Friday afternoon, although he refused to rule out whether Kohberger had an accomplice.
Kohberger will remain in custody in Monroe County Jail until his extradition hearing on Tuesday, January 3.