University Of Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger Hints At Possible Second Killer Following Arrest
The man in custody for allegedly killing Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, hinted there could be another suspect on the loose. When Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested on Friday in connection to the quadruple murders, he allegedly asked police if anyone else had been taken into custody for the University of Idaho murders, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A source revealed Kohberger's startling question to law enforcement, telling Nation News reporter Brian Entin that "when Idaho quadruple homicide suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger was in custody he 'asked if anyone else was arrested.'"
According to the insider, Kohberger had a "quiet" and "blank stare" on his face while asking the question.
As RadarOnline.com reported, he was arrested by local police and the FBI at 3 AM on Friday in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Kohberger was being held for extradition in Monroe County Court for first-degree murder.
After his name was released to the public, details about his life and connection to the brutal slayings are being uncovered.
Kohberger reportedly graduated with a Master of Arts in Criminal Justice from DeSales University in Pennsylvania in May. He is listed as a Ph.D. student at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, which is not far from Moscow. He is studying criminal justice and criminology.
Kaylee, Maddie, Xana, and Ethan were slaughtered inside an off-campus home with a "Rambo" style knife on the morning of November 13.
According to the coroner, all four victims were stabbed multiple times in the torso and likely ambushed in their sleep between 3-4 AM. Despite two other roommates — Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen — being home at the time, they were unharmed in the attack and slept through the massacre. They were ruled out as suspects.
- Arrest Made In University Of Idaho Quadruple Slayings, Suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger In Custody
- Mystery Of Idaho Student Murders Continues As Police Chief Refuses To Release 911 Call
- University of Idaho Murders Update: LEAKED Footage Appears To Show Kaylee & Maddie Inside Local Bar Hours Before Quadruple Slayings
Police were on the hunt for a white Hyundai Elantra that was spotted near the crime scene around the time of the murder. Law enforcement sources told NBC News they found the vehicle outside of Kohberger's home in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.
Following the news of his arrest, Kaylee's family told Entin they "feel incredible relief."
A press conference will be held this afternoon to discuss Kohberger's arrest. Police will hopefully provide details about his connection, if any, to the four victims.