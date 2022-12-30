Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > University Of Idaho Murders

Arrest Made In University Of Idaho Quadruple Slayings, Suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger In Custody

university of idaho murders
Source: @KAYLEEGONCALVES/@XANAKERNODLE / @MADDIEMOGEN/Instagram
By:

Dec. 30 2022, Published 11:23 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

An arrest has been made in the University of Idaho murders that stole the lives of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, on November 13. RadarOnline.com has learned Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28 was taken into custody by local police and the FBI at 3 AM on Friday in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

He was being held for extradition in Monroe County Court for first-degree murder in connection to the brutal murders.

Article continues below advertisement

Kohberger is a graduate of Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, which is not far from Moscow. According to the college's website, he's seeking his Ph.D in criminal justice and criminology.

A high-ranking law enforcement source confirmed the arrest to Fox News, adding the suspect appeared in court this morning.

university idaho suspect
Source: Monroe County Correctional Facility
Article continues below advertisement

The arrest was made after nearly two months of backlash from the victims' families, friends, and frustrated locals who accused the authorities of botching the investigation. Until this news, law enforcement had named no suspects in the brutal slayings.

No word on whether they found the murder weapon used to kill the four college students.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Kaylee, Maddie, Xana, and Ethan were slaughtered inside an off-campus home with a "Rambo" style knife. Two other roommates — Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen — were unharmed in the attack and slept through the massacre. They were ruled out as suspects.

According to the coroner, all four victims were stabbed multiple times in the torso and likely ambushed in their sleep between 3-4 AM.

Article continues below advertisement
moscow idaho murders victims family friends death threats
Source: @KAYLEEGONCALVES/INSTAGRAM

The home has since been coined a "party house," with several having access to the inside of the three-level property. Newly released bodycam footage showed law enforcement arriving at the scene on September 1, just two months before the slayings, after being called about a noise complaint.

The footage gives chilling insight as to how many people could have had the door code to get into the home.

Article continues below advertisement

When police arrived, none of the roommates were allegedly inside, with some partygoers claiming they weren't sure who lived there. Eventually, police got Madison on the phone and instructed her to make attendees turn down the music.

Another surveillance video appeared to show Madison and Kaylee — who were childhood best friends — at a local bar hours before their murders. The pair were spotted talking to patrons inside the establishment before heading to a food truck and then grabbing a taxi home.

idaho murder home
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

Xana lived with Madison and Kaylee. She and her boyfriend Ethan spent time at an off-campus fraternity house before heading back to the girls' home where they were killed.

A press conference will be held this afternoon to discuss the suspect and his arrest.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.