Arrest Made In University Of Idaho Quadruple Slayings, Suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger In Custody
An arrest has been made in the University of Idaho murders that stole the lives of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, on November 13. RadarOnline.com has learned Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28 was taken into custody by local police and the FBI at 3 AM on Friday in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
He was being held for extradition in Monroe County Court for first-degree murder in connection to the brutal murders.
Kohberger is a graduate of Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, which is not far from Moscow. According to the college's website, he's seeking his Ph.D in criminal justice and criminology.
A high-ranking law enforcement source confirmed the arrest to Fox News, adding the suspect appeared in court this morning.
The arrest was made after nearly two months of backlash from the victims' families, friends, and frustrated locals who accused the authorities of botching the investigation. Until this news, law enforcement had named no suspects in the brutal slayings.
No word on whether they found the murder weapon used to kill the four college students.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kaylee, Maddie, Xana, and Ethan were slaughtered inside an off-campus home with a "Rambo" style knife. Two other roommates — Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen — were unharmed in the attack and slept through the massacre. They were ruled out as suspects.
According to the coroner, all four victims were stabbed multiple times in the torso and likely ambushed in their sleep between 3-4 AM.
The home has since been coined a "party house," with several having access to the inside of the three-level property. Newly released bodycam footage showed law enforcement arriving at the scene on September 1, just two months before the slayings, after being called about a noise complaint.
The footage gives chilling insight as to how many people could have had the door code to get into the home.
When police arrived, none of the roommates were allegedly inside, with some partygoers claiming they weren't sure who lived there. Eventually, police got Madison on the phone and instructed her to make attendees turn down the music.
Another surveillance video appeared to show Madison and Kaylee — who were childhood best friends — at a local bar hours before their murders. The pair were spotted talking to patrons inside the establishment before heading to a food truck and then grabbing a taxi home.
Xana lived with Madison and Kaylee. She and her boyfriend Ethan spent time at an off-campus fraternity house before heading back to the girls' home where they were killed.
A press conference will be held this afternoon to discuss the suspect and his arrest.