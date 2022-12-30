Democratic House Rep. Katie Porter Under Fire For 'Punishing' Staffer Who 'Gave Her Covid'

House Rep. Katie Porter came under fire this week after it was revealed she “punished” a staffer who allegedly gave the Democratic congresswoman Covid, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sasha Georgiades, a veteran of the United States Navy who joined Porter’s office in 2020 as a Wounded Warrior Fellow, spoke out this week to claim the 48-year-old Democratic House Rep. forced her to work remotely after she accidentally showed up to work with Covid in July.