Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Reveals Actress Died At Florida Home, Family Cremated Her

The Cheers actress had been diagnosed with colon cancer months before her passing. She was receiving treatment at the Moffitt Center near her home.

Alley’s children, William True Stevenson and Lillie Stevenson spoke about after her death in a joint statement. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce, and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”