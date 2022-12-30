Your tip
Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Reveals Actress Died At Florida Home, Family Cremated Her

Dec. 30 2022, Published 10:21 a.m. ET

Kirstie Alley has been cremated following her December 5 death, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to the actress’s death certificate, filed in Florida, Alley, 71, died at her home in Clearwater, Florida.

The Cheers actress had been diagnosed with colon cancer months before her passing. She was receiving treatment at the Moffitt Center near her home.

Alley’s children, William True Stevenson and Lillie Stevenson spoke about after her death in a joint statement. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce, and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

“Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren, and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did,” they added.

As Radaronline.com previously reported, Alley’s close friend John Travolta was hit hard by the news of her passing.

He said, “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”

A source revealed, "It has really affected him. He's heartbroken."

"He thought she was a hoot," the source added. "She was boisterous and said whatever she felt. She had the most wicked sense of humor, and she lit up a room. She was the life of every party."

"Kirstie and John never got together romantically," the insider said. "The rumor was that they were secret lovers at one time, but I don't know. They both said an intimate relationship never happened — mostly because their circumstances didn't allow it."

During her stint on Celebrity Big Brother U.K., Kirstie revealed a time when she almost ran off with John but didn’t want to leave her marriage.

"If I hadn't been married, I would have gone off and married John," she said at the time. "I did love him; I still love him,” she said

