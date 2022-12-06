Kirstie Alley & Valerie Bertinelli's Feud REVEALED: Sitcom Rivalry Heated Up Before Weight-Loss Venture

RadarOnline.com can report on how their friendship evolved years after insiders claimed they were in a behind-the-scenes battle in 2013 after Alley's sitcom came to TV Land while Bertinelli was starring on Hot in Cleveland.

It was perceived "as if there's not enough room for the both of them" at the network.

The tension was said to have grown after Alley, a former spokesperson for weight-loss giant Jenny Craig, brought Bertinelli on board as a celebrity endorser before parting ways with the company in 2007.

"She hoped sales would go in the toilet without her, but Jenny Craig's business boomed after Valerie signed on," said an insider.