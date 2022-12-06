Kirstie Alley's Bitter Feud With Ex-Scientologist Leah Remini EXPOSED After Secret Cancer Battle

"Kirstie's one of the toughest defenders of Scientology and has taken Leah's betrayal of the church very personally," an insider explained in 2020, just two years before Alley's surprising death.

The ladies were once close friends, they revealed, but after Leah left the religion in 2013 — and began making jaw-dropping claims about the church and its leader, David Miscavige — the Cheers alum felt she had no option but to cut ties with Leah and speak out about their nasty feud.