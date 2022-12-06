Kirstie Alley’s Memorial To Be Held In Florida, Scientology Putting On Event After Actress Dies At 71
The Church of Scientology will hold a memorial for longtime member Kirstie Alley after she passed away at the age of 71 from a secret cancer battle, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources, Scientology leaders have decided to hold a service for Alley at the Flag Land Base in Clearwater, Florida.
The news was reported by Tony Ortega from The Underground Bunker. Sources told Ortega that Alley had reached the highest levels in Scientology — also known as Operating Thetan Level Eight or “OT 8.”
A Scientology magazine, obtained by Ortega, included a quote from Alley about her reaching the level, “Now here I stand a New OT VIII shiny, fresh and calm… well, as calm as a thetan like me can be. I am more confident than ever before. And here’s the big news. I now fully have the confront that puts me right up that damn confront scale with other Scientology Freedom Fighters!"
As RadarOnline.com, Alley’s family posted an emotional statement on Twitter announcing the Cheers star’s death. The actress died after a short battle with colon cancer.
Her sons, William True and Lillie Price, told fans, “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered."
"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother. We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care,” they continued.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, sources said Alley had become somewhat of a recluse in the past couple of years.
A source revealed, “She’s constantly bent out of shape, letting everything upset her, and making calls at all hours to complain about the people who’ve wronged her, real or imagined.”
After her death, Alley’s friend John Travolta posted an emotional tribute on Instagram. He said, “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”