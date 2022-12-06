Kirstie Alley’s Memorial To Be Held In Florida, Scientology Putting On Event After Actress Dies At 71

The news was reported by Tony Ortega from The Underground Bunker. Sources told Ortega that Alley had reached the highest levels in Scientology — also known as Operating Thetan Level Eight or “OT 8.”

A Scientology magazine, obtained by Ortega, included a quote from Alley about her reaching the level, “Now here I stand a New OT VIII shiny, fresh and calm… well, as calm as a thetan like me can be. I am more confident than ever before. And here’s the big news. I now fully have the confront that puts me right up that damn confront scale with other Scientology Freedom Fighters!"