John Travolta’s A-List Friends Pushing Him To Date Two Years After Kelly Preston’s Death

John Travolta’s famous friends have urged the actor to get back into the dating scene two years after the tragic death of his wife, Kelly Preston, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources said the Hairspray star’s friend Ben Stiller has been offering to play matchmaker. “They’ve enjoyed a below-the-radar friendship for years,” said an insider. “Ben can’t stand to see John so lonely — and he’s trying to do something about it.”