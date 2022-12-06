Kirstie Alley’s Sad Last Days Revealed After Actress Loses Secret Cancer Fight

"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother. We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care,” they added.

The statement added, "Our mother's zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren, and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did."

The actress is survived by her two kids, William True and Lillie Price.