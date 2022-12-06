Kirstie Alley’s Sad Last Days Revealed After Actress Loses Secret Cancer Fight
Kirstie Alley was a shell of her former self in the final years before she died at the age of 71, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In 2020, sources revealed the former Cheers star’s behavior had gotten “goofier” with Alley picking fights and bickering about everything from world events to who ate the last cupcake.
“She’s constantly bent out of shape, letting everything upset her, and making calls at all hours to complain about the people who’ve wronged her, real or imagined,” said a source.
The actress became more of a reclusive, sources spilled. “She has a housekeeper and a gardener who she communicates with — but other than that she doesn’t see much of anyone anymore,” said the source.
“The fear is she’s having a midlife meltdown brought on by loneliness and seclusion,” an insider revealed. The source added Kirstie “had a group of young hangers-on who would visit her, but even they’ve drifted away because of her” behavior changes.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Alley, 71, died after a private battle with cancer. Her family released a statement on Twitter revealing, “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered."
"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother. We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care,” they added.
The statement added, "Our mother's zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren, and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did."
The actress is survived by her two kids, William True and Lillie Price.
After her death, Alley’s friend John Travolta posted an emotional tribute on Instagram. He said, “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”