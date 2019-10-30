Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kirstie Alley's Mom's Killer Begs To Meet Star, 'Truly Sorry' For Drunk Crash 'That night is always on my mind,' says Cherrie White of fatal 1981 incident.

The woman who killed Kirstie Alley’s mom while driving drunk is begging to meet the former Cheers star, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

“That night is always on my mind and I’m so sorry for what happened,” said grandmother Cherrie White. “I wish I could go back and change everything, but I cannot.”

White, 65, was working at the Boeing aircraft plant in Wichita, Kan., and going through a messy divorce when she had a few drinks on the way home on Oct. 23, 1981, and slammed into a car carrying Alley’s parents.

The actress’s mother, Lillian Maxine, nicknamed “Mickie,” was thrown from the vehicle and died. Her now 95-year-old father, Bob, was badly injured but recovered.

According to court records, White pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of vehicular homicide and was sentenced to one year in the county jail and rehab.

Years later, when a third party asked whether Alley would meet with White, she refused.

“I can understand why Kirstie doesn’t want to talk with me,” said White, a retiree who’s now sober and living in Arlington, Texas.

“But if she changed her mind, I would tell Kirstie and her father how truly sorry I am for what happened that night and the pain that I caused them.”