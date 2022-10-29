Valerie Bertinelli Looks Somber On Rare Outing As Divorce Drama Heats Up With Ex-Husband Tom Vitale
Valerie Bertinelli looked somber on a rare outing after returning to divorce court with ex Tom Vitale, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Thursday, the Hot in Cleveland actress was spotted out and about running errands in Los Angeles, keeping it casual while sporting a black T-shirt in support of her son Wolfgang Van Halen's band paired with a monochromatic ensemble.
Bertinelli kept a low profile as she made the most of her solo time, rocking a pair of sunglasses as she got out of her car in photos obtained by Daily Mail.
RadarOnline.com learned earlier this week that Bertinelli had gone back to court with her ex-husband just weeks after hashing out a settlement in their bitter divorce.
The reason behind her visit was that they opted to hire a private judge to help them handle a couple of remaining matters including "any disputes between the parties related to both parties' personal property."
Bertinelli and Vitale previously reached a private deal to end their divorce war in September after he demanded that she pay him $50k a month in spousal support.
Bertinelli filed for legal separation from Vitale in November 2021, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. She asked the court to terminate both parties' right to spousal support.
The One Day at a Time star later amended her petition to seek a full divorce, noting they had a prenuptial agreement that she wanted to be enforced.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the tide seemingly changed after Vitale questioned the validity of the agreement and demanded spousal support.
Vitale, a former financial advisor, filed a shocking declaration in July revealing he took a job at the Postal Annex where he was paid $16 an hour, arguing that he needed $50k a month in support plus another $200k to continue to fight her in court.
At this time, the terms of the divorce settlement have not yet been revealed.
Aside from her drama with Vitale, Bertinelli also made headlines this week after bombshell revelations by actor Matthew Perry in his new memoir.
The Friends star claimed he was infatuated with Bertinelli when she was married to rock star Eddie Van Halen, alleging they once kissed while the guitarist was passed out.
In what appeared to be her response, Bertinelli later shared a TikTok that featured Taylor Swift's Anti-Hero and the lyrics playing, "It's me, hi. I'm the problem, it's me."
"Anyone misbehave in their 20s and early 30s?" Bertinelli wrote. "Are you mortified?"