Mid-Air Scare: Queen Camilla's Plane DAMAGED After Striking Bird On Return To U.K.
Queen Camilla's plane could be seen with a large dent in the nose after striking a bird today on their return to the United Kingdom from India, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The damage on the British Airways Boeing 777-200ER aircraft was clearly visible in photos shared on Twitter following the incident on Friday.
At the time of the strike, the plane was en route from Bangalore to London Heathrow, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Fortunately, the pilot was able to land at their desired destination. We should note that jetliners do occasionally hit birds and there was no apparent threat to anyone's safety.
Buckingham Palace has yet to comment on the reports, but it is believed Camilla was onboard returning from the health retreat known as SOUKYA.
Camilla notably had previously organized for her husband, King Charles III, to visit SOUKYA with her to mark his 71st birthday three years ago.
If she was indeed onboard, the incident was likely unsettling for Camilla as she has been forthcoming about her fear of flying.
Earlier this week, Camilla's nephew gave a rare interview about growing up as a member of the Parker Bowles family, detailing his childhood and current life in New Jersey after she officially became Queen Consort following Elizabeth's death.
"I learned to do charity at a very young age," Luke Parker Bowles told the New York Times. "It was instilled in me by my parents and grandparents because they didn't want me to be part of the chaos of the early days of my aunt and Prince Charles' relationship."
"When I was at boarding school I remember getting bullied and even death threats," he confessed, noting that he moved forward by "focusing on what I could do for other people, instead of focusing on getting bullied."
As the royal family adjusts to the new transition of power, insiders told RadarOnline.com that King Charles III is apparently worried that his youngest son, Prince Harry, is going to drag Queen Camilla into the drama in his book scheduled to be published next year.
The source dished, "It is one thing for Harry to attack Charles, he can take it on the chin, but if Harry forces him to choose, by laying into Camilla in his book, I have no doubt he will choose Camilla."