'Brutal & Demeaning': Tom Brady's Teammates 'Laughing' At Newly Divorced Quarterback Behind His Back
Ferocious football competitor Tom Brady has become a lock room laughingstock after groveling like a wimp in a failed bid to save his crumbling marriage to supermodel Gisele Bündchen, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Some of Tom's Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates have been openly snickering that the 45-year-old superstar quarterback is looking like a henpecked sissy off the field — while others are hoping he'll take a hike and quit the game, sources say.
The sneering exploded after Brady skipped some of the pre-season training to throw himself at the beauty's feet.
While the pair were spending time apart and deciding if their 13-year marriage had a future, some of the players were "irritated that all the talk's on Tom and his messed-up love life," an insider spilled.
"Others find it damn funny that he's this supposed Greatest of All Time player, but now is groveling to his wife for one last chance to prove himself," the source said before Gisele filed for divorce, adding, "There are some pretty cruel nicknames and jokes doing the rounds."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Gisele was furious by Brady's decision to call off his retirement in February after previously promising to spend more time with his family. But when he went back to football, the model stormed out — taking Tom's three kids with her, setting the stage for their multimillion-dollar divorce.
Tom was under pressure to keep Gisele and his teammates happy — which wasn't easy. "Tom could do without people laughing at him behind his back. That's just brutal and demeaning to the guy," the insider claimed.
Unfortunately for Tom, he couldn't do either.
While his teammates were making his marriage issues the butt of their jokes, Gisele was finalizing her divorce from the NFL star in private.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the model filed to end their 13-year marriage on Friday — and the two are already officially ex-husband and ex-wife.
Hours after Gisele filed for divorce, the judge signed off, making one of the fastest divorces in Hollywood history. The exes hashed out details like custody of their two children and property in private; however, their settlement will remain confidential. There was a lot on the line, as in $400 million!
RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that the runway vixen's inner circle warned her to update the prenup — especially after the NFL star signed a $375 million deal with Fox Sports earlier this year.
Gisele and Tom married in 2009. They share two kids — son Benjamin and daughter Vivian. The NFL star also has a son, Jake, with his ex Bridget Moynahan.