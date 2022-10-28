Randall Emmett’s Ex-Wife Scolded By Judge For Allegedly Using Support On Luxury Girls' Trip
Randall Emmett's ex-wife, Ambyr Childers, attempted to get a restraining order against the embattled movie producer; however, the judge scolded her before she rushed to court and claimed she was "fearful for her safety," RadarOnline.com can report.
According to the legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, besides paying child support, Randall was ordered to keep an account — maintained at a hefty $50k — for any unexpected expenses related to their daughters, with Childers having access.
In 2021, Randall — who was engaged to Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent at the time — was told he no longer had to top off the account after the court discovered his ex-wife had spent "almost all the money in the account within the first thirty days, including on a trip to a luxury five-star resort for a girls' trip."
Judge Wayser really took issue with Childers after seeing a text message she sent Randall in which she agreed to watch their children for $1k. In the documents, he told Randall's ex that he almost suffered a medical emergency when he read the message.
"I saw that text, and I almost had a heart attack," the judge stated, before continuing to scold her.
"You sent your husband a text saying that since he wasn't available to take care of the children, he needed to send you a check because you were taking care of the children," he continued, flabbergasted that Childers sought money from her ex, who needed to go out of town for work, to watch their daughters.
Insiders told RadarOnline.com that before the actress filed for a restraining order against Randall, the two had been co-parenting "just fine for 8 years." Sources close to the exes wonder if Childers' new friend is to blame.
"Since she befriended Lala, it's been a whole different ballgame," one pal spilled, adding Childers and Randall had been spending plenty of peaceful time together with the kids over the recent months.
Not only did the two celebrate Randall's birthday in March, but they were also "functioning as a family" earlier this month at one of their daughter's school events.
But after spending more time with Lala, something allegedly changed.
"Suddenly Ambyr is trying to get sole custody of the kids and more money out of Randall," one insider told RadarOnline.com. "If you saw them together at these school events it makes no sense; everyone was getting along fine."
As this outlet reported, Randall's ex-wife rushed to court and filed for a restraining order against the producer this week.
Childers claimed she was in “legitimate fear for [her] safety and well-being” after Randall accidentally sent her an email that included alleged "threatening" messages between her ex and his attorney.
“When will you get some real money together so we can take this c— out once and for all. This is not good for your girls," his lawyer allegedly wrote. "I don’t have real money for this, and you know it," Randall responded.
However, the judge didn't see it her way and denied her request for a temporary protective order. The fight isn't over though.
Childers will be able to make arguments for a permanent order against Randall on November 14.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Randall and Childers for comment.