Randall Emmett’s Ex-Wife Scolded By Judge For Allegedly Using Support On Luxury Girls' Trip

According to the legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, besides paying child support, Randall was ordered to keep an account — maintained at a hefty $50k — for any unexpected expenses related to their daughters, with Childers having access.

In 2021, Randall — who was engaged to Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent at the time — was told he no longer had to top off the account after the court discovered his ex-wife had spent "almost all the money in the account within the first thirty days, including on a trip to a luxury five-star resort for a girls' trip."