HGTV Star Nicole Curtis' Ex Demands Her Lawyer Be Disqualified In Bitter Custody Battle
HGTV star Nicole Curtis’ court battle with her ex-Shane Maguire has turned nasty with him demanding her lawyer be removed from the case, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Shane has demanded Nicole’s law firm Skarin Law Group be disqualified from the case.
Shane explained that he has been represented by Land Legal Group since October 21, 2021. He said attorney Erin Brown was employed by Land Legal Group and performed work on his case.
However, the lawyer recently took a job at Skarin Law Group which represents Nicole.
“In this case, Ms. Brown was the lead associate attorney representing [Shane]. The probability exists that Ms. Brown has obtained information that could be used advantageously against [Shane] in the pending litigation,” the motion read.
Shane wants $5k in sanctions from the law firm. A hearing has been set for November where the exes will face off.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Shane dragged Nicole back to court over alleged issues he had been having with her while co-parenting their 6-year-old son.
Shane has requested that certain provisions in their custody agreement be modified to make his life easier.
In 2018, the exes reached a deal to share joint physical and legal custody of their son Harper.
In recent docs, Shane said he wants restrictions on Harper’s travel. He accused Nicole of taking him on trips without prior written consent — which has allegedly caused their son to miss school.
He said Nicole “travels with Harper during her custodial time, often taking red-eye flights, and returning Harper home in the late night/early morning hours the eve of a school day. This is not good for our soon and he has expressed to me on numerous occasions that he does not like getting him [sic] so late before a school day.
Shane said he wants all social media restrictions removed and a Halloween scheduled put in place.
He said, “the current orders are not working because Nicole makes every single Halloween a miserable ordeal for all of us, including Harper.”
He continued, “for several years, I have allowed Nicole to dictate where, when and with whom we spend Halloween with Harper in an effort to avoid the inevitable blowout when Nicole doesn’t get her way.”
“However, with Harper now attending school full time and wanting to end Nicole’s dictatorship over Halloween, I refused to allow Harper to attend the party,” he said. “I invited her to come trick or treating with me, Harper and my wife Megan so as to follow the current orders, and she did come with us. Of course, Nicole made it miserable for everyone and dictated the entire evening to the extent she could.”
“Harper was visibly irritated by her antics and had told me earlier in the day that he did not want her to come with us this year.”
Shane believes alternative Halloween each year would be best to eliminate unnecessary interaction with Nicole.
The HGTV star denied the accusations in response. She claimed to work overtime to follow their agreement.
She said it has been “difficult to have a healthy co-parenting relationship with [Shane].” The judge has yet to rule.