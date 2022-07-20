HGTV Star Nicole Curtis Involved In Bitter Court Battle With Ex Over 6-Year-Old Son
Nicole Curtis, the star of HGTV’s Rehab Addict, has been fighting her ex-Shane Maguire in court for months over their 6-year-old, Radar has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, earlier this year, Shane demanded the current custody arrangement and rules be modified claiming Nicole was making life hard.
Back in 2018, Nicole and her ex reached a settlement and avoided a nasty trial. The two agreed to share joint physical and legal custody of their son 6-year-old Harper.
The agreement said neither was allowed to talk negatively about the other in front of their kid or attempt to alienate Harper from the other.
The deal also called for Nicole to create a trust for their son and fund it with $250k. Shane was allowed to use the money to buy a condo within 25 miles of Nicole’s new home in California. Shane agreed to pay back the money before their son’s 19th birthday.
Prior to the agreement, the battle had been extremely contentious with Shane having accused Nicole of trying to “ruin” his relationship with Harper.
He accused Nicole of not being a “fit and proper person to share legal or physical custody of the minor.” The HGTV star denied the accusations.
In a recent motion, Shane demanded the custody agreement be modified when it comes to Harper’s travel and his summer break. He said he wants it added that neither party can travel outside California with their kid without prior written consent.
Further, he said Harper should not miss any school days without good cause. He said both parties should have two weeks of vacation each during his summer break.
Shane also wants all social media restrictions removed and a Halloween schedule put in place.
In his motion, Shane said the original agreement was reached when Harper was 3. He said now that their kid is 6 things have changed since he is in school.
He said Nicole “travels with Harper during her custodial time, often taking red-eye flights, and returning Harper home in the late night/early morning hours the eve of a school day. This is not good for our soon and he has expressed to me on numerous occasions that he does not like getting him [sic] so late before a school day.”
He said another issue was Nicole not giving him advance notice of trips. Shane said she often told him Harper was leaving minutes before they boarded a plane.
In court docs, Shane said, “the current orders are not working because Nicole makes every single Halloween a miserable ordeal for all of us, including Harper.”
He added, “for several years, I have allowed Nicole to dictate where, when and with whom we spend Halloween with Harper in an effort to avoid the inevitable blowout when Nicole doesn’t get her way.”
“However, with Harper now attending school full time and wanting to end Nicole’s dictatorship over Halloween, I refused to allow Harper to attend the party,” he said. “I invited her to come trick or treating with me, Harper and my wife Megan so as to follow the current orders, and she did come with us. Of course, Nicole made it miserable for everyone and dictated the entire evening to the extent she could.”
“Harper was visibly irritated by her antics and had told me earlier in the day that he did not want her to come with us this year.”
Shane demanded an alternative Halloween each year to eliminate unnecessary interaction with Nicole.
Nicole fired back at the request demanding her ex be shut down. She said claimed to be shocked by Shane’s motion because her whole life “has been dominated” by their 2018 agreement.
“Because I frequently have to travel for work, every single member of my team, from my assistants to my agent, has a copy of the Stipulation, which we refer to as “the bible,” so that they can coordinate my schedule,” the television star said.
She said it has been “difficult to have a healthy coparenting relationship with him.”
Nicole said she believes Shane only wants travel restrictions in order “to control and stop Harper from traveling with me.”
“To be clear, Harper has never missed school because of our travels together,” she said. Nicole said she has also provided her ex with a travel schedule ahead of time.
Nicole will also not agree to Shane’s proposed Halloween plan. She said, “it is a very important holiday to both Harper and me.”
The exes are set to face off in court in September.