Wendy Williams Hits NYC Strip Club With Rumored Ex-Fling-Turned-Manager For Birthday Bash After Rocky TV Exit

"My friend Wendy Williams didn’t know how to act this weekend," the caption read with a laughing emoji, showing the former TV host getting her fair share of content.

Williams also took to social media with a short and sweet tribute to her pal, writing, "Happy Bday to my business partner @willdaboss1 THANKS @starletsofny."

Fans were glad to see the celeb-gossip enthusiast out and about after her Wells Fargo drama and "unceremonious" departure from The Wendy Williams Show, as described by her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter.