Wendy Williams Hits NYC Strip Club With Rumored Ex-Fling-Turned-Manager For Birthday Bash After Rocky TV Exit
Wendy Williams was spotted living it up with her rumored ex-fling-turned-manager, Will Selby, during his wild birthday party held at Queens strip club Starlet's NYC.
A friend with the TikTok handle @dannyducez shared a clip of the group enjoying the live entertainment as Williams pulled out her phone to record.
"My friend Wendy Williams didn’t know how to act this weekend," the caption read with a laughing emoji, showing the former TV host getting her fair share of content.
Williams also took to social media with a short and sweet tribute to her pal, writing, "Happy Bday to my business partner @willdaboss1 THANKS @starletsofny."
Fans were glad to see the celeb-gossip enthusiast out and about after her Wells Fargo drama and "unceremonious" departure from The Wendy Williams Show, as described by her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter.
"Oh lordt what’s going on with miss Wendy," one commented. "Hope she's ok," another replied, while a third wrote, "Wendy out her lookin goodt!!!"
Williams kicked off the birthday festivities for Selby just ahead of her own. She turned 58 on July 18.
"I'm not saying she's in perfect condition," Selby recently told The Sun about her well-being in an interview earlier this month. "Is there any concern on my behalf? No, I just feel like Wendy is being Wendy. It's a lot for her to take on right now."
Now that she is no longer sitting on her iconic purple chair and dishing about the hottest tea, Radar exclusively revealed she is being managed by Selby, the celebrity jeweler she was romantically linked to in 2020 after finalizing her divorce with Hunter.
Selby is helping to take Williams' career to new heights after Sherri Shepherd was officially announced as her replacement.
While fans have pleaded for the beloved personality to return to the small screen, it seems she is gung-ho about starting a brand new podcast and is putting any TV plans on hold.
Her podcast will center around artists, fashions, food, and celebs.
Viewers are also hoping to see Williams making appearances on The Real Housewives franchise and on The Talk, but nothing is set in stone quite yet.