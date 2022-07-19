Son Accused Of Beating Mom To Death With Piece Of Furniture Then Jumping Naked From His NYC High-Rise To His Death
The son of a powerful New York judge supposedly beat his mom to death with a piece of furniture and then jumped from his posh high-rise to his death, Radar has learned.
Doug Solomon, 26, was found naked and bleeding in the courtyard of his East 79th Street building around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the New York Post.
He jumped to his death from the 16th floor after he beat his mom to death with a piece of furniture, police sources told the Post.
Witnesses reported hearing him scream as he plummeted toward the ground in a fatal dive.
“It was the loudest thud. At first, I thought it was an air conditioning unit,” a resident told the tabloid.
His mother, Diana Gallagher, was found dead in the apartment, the Post noted. The 65-year-old woman had head trauma from where her son allegedly beat her to death.
No motive in the case has been related and police are treating it as a murder-suicide. There were no previous domestic violence or mental health issues in the family.
A resident reported hearing yelling in the building in the morning, but it was unclear if it was connected to the case.
Charles Solomon was the husband to Diana and father to Doug. He worked as a New York Supreme Court judge for decades until health issues forced him to retire, the Post reported. He oversaw numerous high-profile cases, including the Sean “P-Diddy” Combs nightclub shooting trial.
It was reported that Diana used to teach music and dance. Charles and Diana also had a daughter who was getting ready to get married.
“Really just a very capable everything. A great mother, a great wife, a great everything and really a great friend,” a neighbor told the Post.