U.S. Marshals Offer $5K Reward For Man Accused Of Shooting Lady Gaga's Dog Walker After He's Mistakenly Released

U.S. Marshals are offering a $5,000 cash reward for info on a man accused of shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker after the 19-year-old was mistakenly freed from police custody, Radar has learned.

James Howard Jackson allegedly took part in the attempted kidnapping of the singer's three French bulldogs in February 2021, and "was erroneously released from custody April 6, 2022, due to a clerical error," according to a rep for the bureau.