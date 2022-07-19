U.S. Marshals Offer $5K Reward For Man Accused Of Shooting Lady Gaga's Dog Walker After He's Mistakenly Released
U.S. Marshals are offering a $5,000 cash reward for info on a man accused of shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker after the 19-year-old was mistakenly freed from police custody, Radar has learned.
James Howard Jackson allegedly took part in the attempted kidnapping of the singer's three French bulldogs in February 2021, and "was erroneously released from custody April 6, 2022, due to a clerical error," according to a rep for the bureau.
The formerly incarcerated teen was one of the individuals charged following the incident.
Jaylin White, 19 and Lafayette Whaley, 27, were also hit with one count of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and second-degree robbery.
Gaga's dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot in the chest and fortunately survived after being transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.
Jackson allegedly opened fire on Fischer with a .40-caliber handgun while he was walking the three dogs in Los Angeles.
During the incident, one of the Bad Romance singer's pets ran away and was later retrieved. Her other dogs were returned two days after the frightening ordeal.
"The investigation is continuing and the LASD Major Crimes Bureau is actively working to get Mr. Jackson back in custody," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said after his mistaken release in April.
Now, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Major Crime Team is working alongside the U.S. Marshals Service to get Jackson back in custody.
"Jackson is a black male, with black hair and brown eyes," the press release detailed. "He stands 5-feet-6 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. Jackson should be considered armed and dangerous."
Back in February, Gaga released a statement regarding the shocking attack.
"My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness," the Grammy-winning artist wrote on Twitter. "I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You're forever a hero."
Fischer also returned the love to the pop star amid claims she didn't do enough to aid in his recovery.
He shared, "She's been a friend for me and after I was attacked, my family was flown out and I had trauma therapists flown to me and I stayed at her house for months while friends comforted me and security was around me."