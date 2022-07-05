'How Can They Do That?': Wendy Williams Fans Outraged Over Longtime Host's Online Presence Being ERASED After Series Cancellation
Fans of longtime TV host Wendy Williams are fuming after her series' YouTube channel, in addition to the official websites for Wendy Williams Productions and the program, were erased, Radar has learned.
To top it off, the Instagram page is also gone and now reads, "Sorry, this page isn't available."
"The Wendy Williams YouTube channel has been deleted. I will not allow them to erase my messy auntie from my memory bank," one social media user wrote.
"I'm very disappointed that the Wendy Williams YouTube channel is gone?!? How can they do that? I'm upset & tired," another tweeted.
The show's now-defunct online presence was brought to light after searches for the channel through YouTube and various search engines yielded no results, per Variety.
It's only been two weeks since the show's final episode of its 13-season run and there's already been a handful of changes.
"Domains such as 'wendywilliamsproductions' and 'wendyshow,' which had previously hosted official resources for the production company and the talk show, respectively, no longer direct to their previous pages," the publication noted.
Sherri Shepherd is set to host a new talk show, Sherri, which will hail from Debmar-Mercury, the producer-distributor that was behind Wendy Williams' series.
Before Williams' "unceremonious" exit — as described by her ex-husband Kevin Hunter — RadarOnline.com learned that she returned to The Wendy Williams Show to collect some items she left behind: including her famous purple couch and wigs.
RadarOnline.com can confirm the former television host is currently being managed by Will Selby, the celeb-jeweler she was romantically linked to in 2020 after finalizing her divorce from Hunter.
Williams is now looking forward to hosting a brand-new podcast with A-list guests, which will likely be a fresh start for the TV personality following her battle with Wells Fargo and personal health struggles.
We may catch her on the small screen again down the line though. She's open to doing appearances on reality shows like The Real Housewives franchise and to talk shows, too, with Selby claiming she'd be willing to appear on The Talk.