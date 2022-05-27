Beaming Wendy Williams Puts Wells Fargo Woes Aside For NYC Outing After Court Appoints Financial Guardian

"Wendy is not in agreement with the appointment of a financial guardian by the court. Wendy has been very clear that she does not want a financial guardian to tell her what she can and cannot do with her money," her attorney La'Shawn Thomas told PageSix.

Wells Fargo had frozen Williams' accounts following claims the host was of "unsound mind" made by her former advisor Lori Schiller.

Back in March, Williams also accused her ex-manager Bernie Young of stealing her credit card to pay for a lawyer, calling out both Young and Schiller in a video.