Thandiwe Newton, 49, & Boy Toy BF, 25, Enjoy Date Night After His Family Casts Doubt On Romance: 'Pretty Ones Are Crazy'
Thandiwe Newton and her much-younger boyfriend, Lonr, made it clear they are still going strong after his family said they don't see the couple's hot and heavy romance going the distance.
The Westworld star, 49, and her 25-year-old beau, whose real name is Elijah Dias, looked quite comfortable together while stepping out for a sushi date at Los Angeles-based hotspot Matsuhisa on Friday.
She kept bundled up, pairing a long patterned coat with platform sandals while Lonr wore a sweatshirt, blue jeans and black Vans, photos published by Daily Mail showed.
Newton and the musician haven't been shy about their feelings for each other following the actress' split from longtime hubby Ol Parker.
The exes share three children: Ripley, 21, Nico, 17, and Booker, eight.
Earlier this month, Lonr's step-dad Jimmy Varner, 58, revealed his loved ones found out about their romance through the media.
"He knows what to do with an older woman, I'm not worried about the age gap," Varner said in a statement to The Sun.
"Lord have mercy on her — and him. She looks crazy as hell to me. All the pretty ones are crazy like that," Varner added. "But when he's ready to settle down and be having kids, he ain't going to settle for her."
Newton is reportedly living with her new flame and has signed with a new PR team after a transitional few months in her career and personal life.
The performer had reportedly been urged to seek mental health support in recent weeks, and she also made headlines for her dramatic exit from the film Magic Mike 3.
There were rumbles that she allegedly got into a dispute with co-star Channing Tatum over Will Smith's Oscars slap before her departure, but reps denied those claims.
Despite the skeptics, Lonr said that he only has good intentions and also pointed out that Newton's first priority is her family at the end of the day.
"From the relatively short time I've been fortunate to spend with her, I know Thandiwe and Oliver care deeply about the welfare of their children," Lonr told the New York Post. "That's all I care about right now."