49-Year-Old Thandiwe Newton Makes Out With Her New 25-Year-Old Boy Toy Lonr In Malibu After Leaving 'Magic Mike 3'

Lonr, whose real name is Elijah Dias, opened up about his relationship with the TV star to The Post: "From the relatively short time I’ve been fortunate to spend with her, I know Thandiwe and Oliver care deeply about the welfare of their children ... That’s all I care about right now."

The two were first spotted together at the premiere of Warner Bros. Reminiscence in August 2021. Newton walked the carpet all by herself with Parker nowhere in sight and Lonr appeared soon after.

Newton starred in the movie, while Lonr's music was featured in the soundtrack.