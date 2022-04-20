Thandiwe Newton Sparks Dating Rumors With 23-Year-Old Musician, Said To Be 'Resisting' Rehab After Split From Husband

Thandiwe Newton has been linked to a much-younger man just days after it was revealed her 24-year marriage with director Ol Parker is over. The Crash actress, 48, is reportedly getting close with musician Elijah Dias — best known by his stage name, Lonr, 23.

Thandiwe has been thrown into the headlines after her shocking Magic Mike exit exposed her separation from her husband, rehab rumors, and mental health concerns.