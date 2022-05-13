Wendy Williams' Staffers Want Talk Show Host To Return For Finale & Sit Down With Replacement Sherri Shepherd
Staff members at The Wendy Williams Show want Wendy Williams to come back for a super sendoff when the daytime program comes to an end in July — the only problem is that her replacement Sherri Shepherd is rumored to be guest hosting the finale.
Employees are split and stressing over how to say goodbye to Wendy after she left them high and dry last year. Some feel the proper way to honor the show's legacy is for the original host to return for the last appearance; however, not everyone collecting a paycheck feels the same.
"There’s talk [of how to say goodbye] and a lot of people on staff feel like there should be a tribute to [Wendy] or some kind of farewell,” an insider told Page Six.
But, as the source pointed out, “it’s her show and she’s not there for it."
"People want her to come back… A lot of people — especially the mid and low-level producers — signed up for the job because of Wendy. It feels like it’s just going to end [without her]. It’s weird,” they said.
Not everyone wants Wendy to return for the finale. “There have been days where people thought they wouldn’t have a job because she wouldn’t show up to work, so this idea that there’s some conundrum? No,” the insider stated. “She held the fate of almost 125 staffers’ ability to care for their families [in her hands]. They’re glad they finally have some security in their life [with Shepherd’s show]."
The source also addressed the rumor that Sherri will be hosting the last episode of The Wendy Williams Show.
Adding that if Wendy does come back for her final curtain call, things could get awkward "because she’s [Sherri] the one replacing her.”
The finale of Wendy's talk show is set to air on June 17.
As Radar reported, Sherri will officially take over in September. Not only does she get Wendy's time slot, but she's also taking her producers, staff, crew, and her beloved Hot Topics segment.
Wendy — who continues to paint the narrative that she's coming back to daytime television — seemingly shaded her replacement when talking to Fat Joe.
After catching backlash for saying she wouldn't watch Sherri's show, Wendy changed her tune, telling Page Six that she “would love the chance to actually speak with Sherri and sit down and meet."
As for Sherri, she remains unbothered by the noise.
"She’s not paying attention. Nobody has any interest in Wendy, but the people online,” the insider said.