Tom Brady's Tampa Mansion Listed For $12.5 Million As Bucs QB & Estranged Wife Gisele Bündchen Confirm Divorce

"We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," Brady wrote in a statement. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

The exes share two kids: son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9.

Bündchen echoed, "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."