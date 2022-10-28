Tom Brady's Tampa Mansion Listed For $12.5 Million As Bucs QB & Estranged Wife Gisele Bündchen Confirm Divorce
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are not only officially divorced, but also leaving behind the place they once called home, RadarOnline.com has learned.
RadarOnline.com can confirm the stunning property in Tampa that Brady and Bündchen rented and shared several family memories in has been listed for $12.5 million.
As we previously reported, the NFL legend and Brazilian supermodel moved into the six-bedroom, six-bathroom contemporary estate in Davis Islands after noticing the waterfront mansion they had been renting from Derek Jeter didn't offer enough privacy.
The 6,551-square-foot abode comes equipped with no shortage of enviable features including a spacious living room, 13-foot ceiling in the primary suite, as well as an open-plan kitchen with a Sub-Zero fridge, Wolf appliances, and eye-catching marble counters. Perhaps the most desirable quality is its breathtaking water views.
In the backyard is a custom pool, spa, a private dock and a boat lift, according to Realtor.com.
RadarOnline.com learned that prior to their property being listed, Bündchen quietly purchased a modest three-bedroom, three-bathroom home near Miami Beach.
This came just two weeks before Brady announced his decision to un-retire, which is said to have caused their marital woes to reach a breaking point.
On Friday, RadarOnline.com confirmed that Bündchen filed for divorce in Florida.
In another surprising development, we learned the former Victoria's Secret angel and ex-New England Patriots star have reportedly already reached a divorce settlement.
"We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," Brady wrote in a statement. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."
The exes share two kids: son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9.
Bündchen echoed, "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."