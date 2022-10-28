‘All Rise’ Actress Lindsay Mendez Reaches Divorce Settlement With Ex Months After Murder-Suicide Accusation

The deal states that the three are to move to New York in October and Lindsay will cover the costs. The parties will not be living together but are moving for her work.

The deal also notes that if All Rise is picked up, the three will move back to Los Angeles to shoot the new season and then move back to New York.

Back In January, Lindsay filed for divorce from her husband Philip Wakefield after 5 years of marriage citing “irreconcilable differences.”