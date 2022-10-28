‘All Rise’ Actress Lindsay Mendez Reaches Divorce Settlement With Ex Months After Murder-Suicide Accusation
All Rise star Lindsay Mendez has reached a settlement with her ex-husband Philip months after attempting to obtain a restraining order against him over alleged murder-suicide comments, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Broadway star and her ex have reached a deal to end their bitter divorce.
Per their deal, the couple will share joint physical custody of their daughter and she will pay $1,504 per month in child support. The amount was based on Lindsay’s monthly income of around $14k.
The support will terminate if All Rise does not get picked up for the 2023/2024 season. The show ran two seasons on CBS but was picked up by OWN for the third. No decision has been made on the fourth season.
The deal states that the three are to move to New York in October and Lindsay will cover the costs. The parties will not be living together but are moving for her work.
The deal also notes that if All Rise is picked up, the three will move back to Los Angeles to shoot the new season and then move back to New York.
Back In January, Lindsay filed for divorce from her husband Philip Wakefield after 5 years of marriage citing “irreconcilable differences.”
The actress filed her petition for dissolution in Los Angeles Superior Court. In the docs, she said the couple had separated two days before Christmas on December 23, 2021.
Lindsey demanded the court award her primary custody of their daughter Lucille. She said Philip should be awarded visitation. She agreed that they could share legal custody.
The star did not check the boxes to indicate whether she was requested spousal support or wanted it terminated for both parties.
Months later, Lindsay pleaded for full custody claiming her estranged husband had threatened murder-suicide. She filed an emergency restraining order claiming she was fearful for both herself and her child.
In court documents, she said her ex had made a scary remark during a birthday party for their daughter.
“My requests are based upon Respondent Philip Wakefield’s (“Philip”) disturbing and frightening behavior which culminated in his recent comment to my friend, during our daughter’s first birthday party “Well, I go between being okay and thinking a lot about murder-suicide” in response to her asking him how he was doing in light of our dissolution proceeding,” she wrote.
She added, “I presently have physical custody of Lucy and worry that he would somehow try to harm one or both of us as a result of my seeking court protection. Based on Philip’s bizarre, unstable and threatening conduct, I believe he poses an imminent risk of harm to our daughter’s physical and emotional safety.”
In response, Philip admitted to making the comments but claimed they were a joke. The judge ended up denying the temporary restraining order.
The case is now closed.