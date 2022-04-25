'Wicked' Star Lindsay Mendez Asks Judge For Emergency Restraining Order, Claims Ex Made 'Murder-Suicide' Remark

Broadway star Lindsay Mendez has requested an emergency domestic violence restraining order against her estranged husband, Philip Wakefield, after he allegedly made a shocking comment.

The Wicked actress, 39, asked a judge to grant her full custody of their daughter, claiming she is worried for their safety.

"My requests are based upon [Wakefield's] disturbing and frightening behavior which culminated in his recent comment to my friend, during our daughter's first birthday party," she wrote in the filing published by The Blast on Monday.