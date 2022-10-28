NFL Star Xavien Howard Faces $30K Lawsuit From Woman Claiming Dolphins Cornerback Knowingly Gave Her 'Incurable STD'
NFL star Xavien Howard is being accused of negligently giving a woman an incurable sexually transmitted disease in an explosive new lawsuit, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The woman — identified as Jane Doe in the docs — claims she met the Miami Dolphins cornerback in February 2018, stating she ensured they had safe sex by asking to see his negative test results.
The filing submitted in the 17th Judicial Circuit Court in Broward County, Florida, alleges that Howard contracted genital herpes sometime the following year and failed to tell Doe.
"With knowledge of his incurable sexually transmitted disease, and without disclosure, Defendant Howard continued to engage in unprotected sex with Plaintiff without informing her of same," the docs read.
Doe claims she tested positive for the STD in March 2021, alleging that Howard was the "only individual who could have transmitted" it to her.
"Maaaaan I been told you I was sorry for giving it to you," the filing claims Howard told her after she confronted him. "But what can I do now? The damage is done. You keep bringing it up as if it gon change sumthin. Like yo a-- can't move on."
He reportedly first denied having the STD, allegedly later owning up to it, per the docs.
According to the Miami Herald, the woman is seeking damages in excess of $30,000 and demanding the case be heard in front of a jury.
Howard has not yet addressed the lawsuit, nor have the Miami Dolphins.
Earlier this year, the athlete signed a massive contract with $50.691 million in new money that provided him an average-per-year salary of $25.345 million for the next two years, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Tom Pelissero, and Cameron Wolfe reported.
Considering that Howard had $39.30 million and three years left on his previous deal, that meant he was now under contract for five years and $90 million, Pelissero added.
"That's one thing I'm looking forward to this season — finishing at the top," Howard said during training camp. "My goal this year is to best my coaches. Before I retire here, I'm finishing No. 1."