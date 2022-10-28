NFL Star Xavien Howard Faces $30K Lawsuit From Woman Claiming Dolphins Cornerback Knowingly Gave Her 'Incurable STD'

The filing submitted in the 17th Judicial Circuit Court in Broward County, Florida, alleges that Howard contracted genital herpes sometime the following year and failed to tell Doe.

"With knowledge of his incurable sexually transmitted disease, and without disclosure, Defendant Howard continued to engage in unprotected sex with Plaintiff without informing her of same," the docs read.

Doe claims she tested positive for the STD in March 2021, alleging that Howard was the "only individual who could have transmitted" it to her.