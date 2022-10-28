Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Desperately Tried Couple’s Therapy To Save Their Marriage Before Filing For Divorce
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s marriage was on the rocks for years before they filed for divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to the couple reveal the exes had attended couple’s therapy as a way to save their marriage.
“Things got so bad after Deflategate that they could barely speak to each other,” revealed an insider. “Tom got irritable under the stress, and she started blaming him for all their unhappiness, much of which was there before the scandal. Counseling was her ultimatum.”
In 2015, an insider spilled that, their therapist had been siding with Tom. “He’s been getting some much-needed vindication during this process,” the source said.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tom and Gisele finally confirmed they were divorcing earlier this morning.
The NFL quarterback said, “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.”
He added, “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”
Gisele said in her own statement, which read, “The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."
Soon after, Gisele and her lawyers filed her divorce petition in Florida Court. Tom did not contest the split. The couple avoided a long-drawn-out fight and hashed out a settlement before going to court.
The terms of the custody and property settlement will remain sealed by the court. The case was closed the same day.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources said Tom and Gisele had been fighting for months about his decision to un-retire from the NFL. She reportedly felt the decision was a betrayal after he promised to spend more time with his family.